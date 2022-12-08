Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look stylish at Current Laga Re song launch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh indulged in PDA at the song launch event of Current Laga Re from Cirkus. Deepika has a cameo in the film and features in the song. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account on Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh also danced their hearts out.

For the event, Deepika wore a pink blazer and matching pants. Ranveer opted for a black T-shirt, black pants, a cap, and dark sunglasses.

The track begins with Deepika Padukone ruling the dance floor matched by Ranveer Singh’s energy and the star couple’s electrifying chemistry. What’s not love? The track has been sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George. The Tamil rap is by Vivek Hariharan. The song has been composed by Lijo George – Dj Chetas. The lyrics are by Kumaar and the Tamil rap lyrics are by Hari.

Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

The movie, presented by Bhushan Kumar led T-Series, also features Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. It is scheduled to be released on December 23.