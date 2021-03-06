ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh wishes ace lensman with epic throwback

Ranveer Singh posted a throwback picture to wish his friend who is also a well known photographer

By Glamsham Bureau
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Mumbai, March 6: Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday posted a throwback picture to wish his friend, well known photographer Rohan Shrestha, on the latter’s birthday.

The Instagram picture is from their younger days, where both of them stand with arms around each other.

Ranveer captioned the image as, “Hi @rohanshrestha, you are old!”

Many others from the film and fashion world wished the photographer on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 83, inspired from India’s first ever cricket World Cup win in 1983. The Kabir Khan directorial casts Ranveer as Kapil will hit theatres on June 4.

LATEST UPDATES

