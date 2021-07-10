Rasika Dugal shares ‘life on the set’

Adv.

Rasika Dugal took to social media and shared a picture from a set. The actress said she is always ready to do that one take. She tagged director Mira Nair who says “One for love” for one more take to actors.

“One more please. Always up for (or rather in need of) another take. There are a million ways a moment can be played… toh one more toh banta hai. Or as @pagliji says ‘One for love!'” wrote Rasika as caption alongside an Instagram picture she posted.

Actress Sayani Gupta commented on Rasika’s Instagram. “Always happy to one more.” wrote Sayani.

In the pictures, Rasika is captured behind the camera dressed in a blue long dress during a shoot.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.