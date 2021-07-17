Rasika Dugal shares ‘navrasas of emoji world’

Adv.

Actress Rasika Dugal has shared a string of expressions describing it as the “navrasas” or the nine emotions of the “emoji world”. Rasika posted a picture collage on Saturday on Instagram. In the collage, the actress, who gained instant fandom with her portrayal as Beena Tripathi in “Mirzapur”, is seen making nine expressions for the camera.

“The Navrasas of the emoji world #HappyWorldEmojiDay#WorldEmojiDay #Emojis #EmojiDay#WorldEmojiDay2021#EmojiDay2021,” she wrote as the caption.

Rasika was recently seen in season two of “Out Of Love”, directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.