Raveena Tandon: Nowhere to go, nothing to do

Actress Raveena Tandon Thadani struck a pose for the camera on Tuesday at home, because she has nowhere to go and nothing to do amidst lockdown. In the Instagram picture, Raveena wears a white kurta, silver jhumkas and basic make-up.

“Hot summer afternoons, and nowhere to go and nothing to do … so #strikeapose,” she wrote as caption.

Raveena will next be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2” starring Kannada superstar Yash.

“KGF: Chapter 1”, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects. The sequel also casts actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain Adheera.