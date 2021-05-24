Raveena Tandon’s no-makeup selfie wows fans

Adv.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s new no-makeup selfies, where the actress shows off a casual hairstyle, became a trending topic among her fans on Monday. It all started when the actress posted a new picture on Instagram on Monday where she poses in front of a mirror flaunting a “tousled hair look”.

“Subah subah! Waking up! The tousled hair look! Kyun kyun my hair can’t look like this on shoots! #nomakepselfie,” she captioned the frame.

In the course of the day, the picture has garnered 109,145 likes (and counting), with fans gushing over her beauty.

“What is this skin? Point me in the direction of this fountain of youth you’ve found!” wrote a fan to the 46-year-old star.

“Gorgeous”, “Sweet”, “Beauty” were among the comments that poured in over the day, along with an abundance of red heart emojis.

Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “KGF 2”. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actress will also make her OTT debut soon in the series “Aranyak”.