Rhea Chakraborty : Rise and shine

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was under the spotlight last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a selfie on Tuesday morning spreading a message of hope.

In the image, the actress is seen dressed in a black blouse with floral embroidery. She completes her look with hoop earrings and keeps her hair open.

“Rise and shine,” Rhea wrote as caption.

Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant’s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death case.

She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in September.

Talking about her work, the actress is part of the film “Chehre” starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film after Sushant’s death.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, “Chehre” also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown.