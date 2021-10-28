HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor go holidaying in Jaisalmer

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are in Jaisalmer spending their holidays with their two sons.

By Glamsham Bureau
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor go holidaying in Jaisalmer
Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Taimr and Jeh pic courtesy instagram (for reference purpose only)
On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of her son in a playful mood standing in a mountain pose.

“Downward Dog 👌👌Yoga runs in the family you see😍😍🧘‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday also shared her picture on Twitter in sportswear. The picture shows her in her regular workout sessions. She captioned it “Desert Run”.

