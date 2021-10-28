Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor go holidaying in Jaisalmer

- Advertisement -

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are in Jaisalmer spending their holidays with their two sons.

On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of her son in a playful mood standing in a mountain pose.

“Downward Dog 👌👌Yoga runs in the family you see😍😍🧘‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday also shared her picture on Twitter in sportswear. The picture shows her in her regular workout sessions. She captioned it “Desert Run”.