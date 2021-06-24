Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ravishing looks in ‘SaiyaanJi’

Adv.

Nushrratt Bharuccha started the year 2021 with a bang, with her first ever single ‘SaiyaanJi’ being launched this year. The song sung by Honey Singh has marked the fourth collaboration of himself and Nushrratt. The duo has delivered hit songs in the past as well and this time they have managed to deliver a super hit song.

The song features Nushrratt in a refreshing avatar with ravishing outfits that managed to floor her fans. Here’s a look at the actress in her ravishing best attires from the song.

The Green Co-ord set

Nushrratt donned a green Co-ord set in the hit song which featured for majority of the length of the song. To go along with she chose a thick gold necklace and multiple rings and bangles to pull off the complete look. The bold look stood out for most people as the actress looked really hot in the attire as she went for a wavy open hairstyle.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in The Green Co-ord set

White and Grey one-piece

Another look of her featured her wearing a sleek white and grey one piece with a shredded finish. The part of the song were she wore the attire was setup in a desert like setting in the night time which complemented the dress and the heroine adding to it’s beauty. The look was completed with long earrings and green eye-shadow adding another dimension to the actress’ look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in White and Grey one-piece

The Oversized Princess Attire

Another hot look featuring Nushrratt came when the actress wore a a blue oversized princess outfit in the song. For this attire the actress went with a no accessory approach and her hair was tied into a neat bun with few loose ends left on either side to make it look more stylish.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in The Oversized Princess Attire