Samantha Samantha Akkineni shines in monochrome photo-op

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni looks gorgeous in a monochrome picture she has shared

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Feb 26: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni looks gorgeous in a monochrome picture she has shared on Friday. 

In the Instagram image, Samantha is seen sporting a short bob. She completes her look with kohled eyes. 

“Hi it’s been a while,” Samantha wrote as the caption. 

The actress is all set to appear in season two of “The Family Man”, starring Manoj Bajpayee. She will be seen playing the antagonist in the story.

The upcoming season also features Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

“The Family Man” 2 was scheduled to drop on February 12, but has now been postponed to summer this year. No specific date has yet been announced.

