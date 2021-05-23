Adv.
Sameera Reddy’s ‘exhausted parents selfie’, says ‘stronger together’

How Sameera Reddy with her husband Akshai Varde are managing to survive in this tough time

By Glamsham Bureau
Sameera Reddy with husband Akshai | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture with her husband Akshai Varde talking about how they are managing to survive in this tough time. In the selfie posted by the actress, the couple can be seen smiling.

The actress wrote about how they are trying to be there for each other as they try to navigate through a “pandemic, cyclones, curfews & the constant chatter of news”.

“Exhausted parents Selfie In the midst of a pandemic, cyclones, curfews & the constant chatter of news, we try and find moments of calm together to remind each other that it’s gonna be ok We all need that someone right now a friend, a partner, family, a neighbour or even the kindness of social media A#sundayvibes #strongertogether @mr.vardenchi,” Sameera wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress and her family had tested positive for Covid a while back. She took to social media recently to share with her fans that she is gradually getting her energy back, post-recovery.

