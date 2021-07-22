Sameera Reddy shares a message on self acceptance and self love

Adv.

Actress Sameera Reddy took to social media on Thursday to highlight the importance of self acceptance and self love for our emotional wellbeing. Sameera spoke about the time after childbirth and what she went through, saying she is “still a work in progress”.

The actress shared throwback photographs from 2015 with her family on social media. In the photographs, she appears chubbier.

“Why is being #imperfectlyperfect is so important to me? Because in this picture the smile I had to put up behind the pain of feeling so bad about myself and my body was so difficult to bear it broke me as a woman. Overnight I felt I failed myself , I was unrecognisable and lost,” Sameera shared in an Instagram post.

“Today I have come a long way from this 2015 picture , still reminding myself everyday how loving myself is so important irrespective of standards expected and I keep speaking so that anyone feeling the same should know that it’s ok and you are not alone . Especially as a mother after giving birth instead of celebrating the joy of my first child, all I did was silently go day to day just trying to make it through without a breakdown,” she further wrote.

“But I did break .. many times and it led me to where I am today. Self acceptance Self love and being very clear with what I will let affect me. I am still a work in progress and with Nyra I was much better with the way I handled my emotions and hormonal changes. Being on social media today has given me so much strength to not hide these thoughts and I am grateful I can share this with you,” concluded the actress.