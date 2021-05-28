Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Sameera Reddy addresses body shaming

Sameera Reddy said we sometimes tend to shame and question ourselves, too.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sameera Reddy addressed body shaming
Sameera Reddy | pic courtesy: instagram
Sameera Reddy addressed body shaming and its effects on mental health. The actress said we sometimes tend to shame and question ourselves, too.

Sameera suggests loving oneself, with one’s flaws and imperfections, can lead to mental happiness.

“We’ve all been shamed at some point: sometimes by society. Sometimes we do it to ourselves. Today’s #fitnessfriday post is dedicated to #mentalhealthawarenessmonth Pause and ask. ‘is hate, fear, expectation, shame, self-doubt driving you to question yourself? We all do it. I do too. It’s only human. But going past it with kindness and acceptance of yourself and others can set you free,” she wrote.

“Loving your ‘flaws’ and ‘imperfections’ as they call it is your ticket to move towards a happy you. Take time to talk and listen to someone. It’s ok not to feel ok all the time. We are all #imperfectlyperfect,” she suggested.

Source@reddysameera
