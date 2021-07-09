Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Role of yoga in Sameera Reddy’s weight loss journey

By Glamsham Bureau
Role of yoga in Sameera Reddy's weight loss journey
Sameera Reddy weight loss before after | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Sameera Reddy on Friday highlighted the role of Yoga in her weight loss journey. The actress is trying to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali this year.

“2020 was letting go and 2021 is about regaining control over my fitness goals. I just finished an hour of yoga with @yogabypramila. I wonder if everyone else in the online class is sweating and panting as much as I am. It’s #fitnessfriday and I’m on a mission!! 84.9 kg and I am on my way to 75 kg. I’m thrilled with the so many people writing in on how they feel energised with our Friday motivation! It’s a group effort and we can do it. How’s it going people #fitnessmotivation #letsdothis,” Sameera shared in an Instagram post.

The actress recently took to social media to inform that she has reduced seven kilos from 92kg, abstains from emotional eating, snacking and maintains portion control while eating.

Adv.
Previous articlePrateek Kuhad debuts with ‘Shehron Ke Raaz’
Next articlePankaj Jain: Social post on Dilip Kumar donating property to Waqf hoax
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates