Sameera Reddy lets out her weight loss recipe... see change

Actress Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to share a weight loss update. The actress aims to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali. Sameera shared a couple of photographs of herself on Instagram. In one photo, the actress is seen with a belly while she looks slimmer in the other.

“Photos can be so misleading. On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes, I workout and I’m seeing results but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures. That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder, update, I’ve had a good week,” she wrote.

Sharing her weight loss recipe with followers, the actress wrote, “I’ve down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with dedicated yoga and badminton 4 times a week. I’m hoping to keep this up. I think I will make my Diwali Goal. how’s it going for you ? #letsdothis. #socialmedia vs #reality.”