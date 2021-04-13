Adv.
Sanya Malhotra flaunts perfect skin in latest photo

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Sanya Malhotra shared a new picture on social media on Tuesday and she looks every inch stunning in the post. In the Instagram image, Sanya is dressed in an ivory crochet dress with a plunging neckline. The actress is seen flaunting her curly hair and she looks a way from the camera.

Sanya captioned her post with a sun emoji.

Sanya’s latest film “Pagglait” released on OTT a while back. In the film, she is Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow with in a few months of marriage. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

The dramedy, directed by Umesh Bist, also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

