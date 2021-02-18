ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Can’t miss Sanya Malhotra’s sunkissed bikini poses

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra flaunts a perfectly toned frame in a brown bikini

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanya Malhotra in sunkissed bikini pose
Sanya Malhotra in sunkissed bikini pose
Mumbai, Feb 18: Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra flaunts a perfectly toned frame in a brown bikini on social media.

Sanya posted a string of pictures from her vacation in the Maldives on Instagram on Thursday, posing on a pool deck in a brown bikini paired and a straw hat. In one picture, she soaks in the sun and in another she poses on a ladder.

She captioned the image with a sun emoji.

Sanya currently has “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, “Love Hostel” and “Pagglait” in her kitty.

