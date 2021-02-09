ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan sends out birthday love to mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shared love & birthday wishes for her mother, actress Amrita Singh, who turned 63 today

By Glamsham Editorial
Sara Ali Khan with Mother Amrita Singh and Brother Ibrahim
Sara Ali Khan with Mother Amrita Singh and Brother Ibrahim (photo credit: instagram)
Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared love and birthday wishes for her mother, actress Amrita Singh, who turned 63 on Tuesday.

Sara dropped the birthday message on Instagram, along with several images of their holiday in Maldives. One image also features her brother Ibrahim. In the pictures, Sara and Amrita Singh are seen twinning in blue outfits.

“Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most,” she captioned the images.

She shared the post with the tags with #likemotherlikedaughter, #twinning, #blessed, #winning, #soulsisters, #bosslady, #beautifulmaa and #travelbuddy.

Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, “Atrangi Re”. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

“Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.  –ians/sug/vnc

