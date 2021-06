Adv.

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan’s fashion choices are always on point. She looks really pretty whenever she steps out in a traditional outfit. Sara Ali Khan is one of the youngest actors who made her Bollywood debut with a bang.

With two blockbuster films like Simmba and Kedarnath, this Pataudi girl will go a long way. Other than her acting, Sara Ali Khan’s instagram is also in limelight for her fashion sense.

Check out the photos below.

Sara’s jacket style dress is the perfect attire that the bridesmaids can wear at their bestie’s wedding reception or sangeet. The bold patterns make it ideal for a night event.

Sara opted for an elaborate outfit from Mayyur Girotra that comprised of a multi-colored stripes lehenga. She teamed it with a red patola choli and a long red patola jacket with a blue border. For the glam, she chose a minimal makeup, filled-in brows and blush pink lip hue.

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in a chrome bustier and a red side slit skirt with heavy embroidery paired with stone-studded heels.