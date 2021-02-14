ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan’s V-Day motto: Always remember to be your own ‘Bae’

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her Valentine's Day motto and urged everyone to always remember to be their own 'Bae'.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sara Ali Khan's V-Day motto: Be your own 'Bae'
Sara Ali Khan's V-Day motto: Be your own 'Bae' (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her Valentine’s Day motto and urged everyone to always remember to be their own ‘Bae’.

Bae is an acronym that stands for “before anyone else” or can be used as a short form for “baby” or “babe”.

Sara posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen doing yoga dressed in lavender shorts paired with black sports bra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Self love for Valentine’s Day. Always remember to be your own Bae,” she wrote alongside the image.

Sara recently shared a picture with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and called it her “fan moment”.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, “Atrangi Re”. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.A

ADVERTISEMENT

“Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.  –ians/dc/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUrvashi Rautela: We should be scientifically equipped for disasters as glacier bursts
Next articleSonam Kapoor shares loved-up post for amazing husband Anand
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sara Ali Khan has a 'fan moment' with Vijay Deverakonda

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a fan moment with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.Sara posted a picture along with...
Read more
Feature

Celebrities’ social media fights are treated as news & amplified!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Looks like the political scenario around us has become over-reactive. So much so that social media posts by celebrities are under constant scrutiny!
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor’s mood is ‘wild, rare and messy’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vaani Kapoor shared photographs from a sunflower garden, wearing a floral printed long dress with minimal accessories & loose hair, the mood sure seems sunny
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja photo credit instagram

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up post for amazing husband Anand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who has wrapped up shooting for "Blind", has shared a romance filled post for her husband Anand Ahuja and thanked him
Taimur Ali Khan in Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day instagram post

Kareena Kapoor pens heart-melting Valentine’s Day message

Katrina Kaif gives the safety pin a twist of oomph

Vaani Kapoor's mood is 'wild, rare and messy'

Vaani Kapoor’s mood is ‘wild, rare and messy’

Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi twinning in tie...

Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021