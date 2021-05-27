Adv.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan stunning photos will make you drool

Suhana Khan continues to make her fans skip a heartbeat with her glamourous pictures

By Glamsham Editorial
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently celebrated her 21st birthday.

Suhana is currently a student at the New York University had spent most of her time in lockdown with her family in Mumbai.

She continues to make her fans skip a heartbeat with her glamourous pictures and videos on Instagram.

Check our glamorous photos of Suhana Khan below.

Suhana is seen wearing silk printed sleeveless top tucked in her blue denim while posing for the camera. 
Suhana shared a picture which shows her dressed in beige co-ords, hair neatly combed back, with a light necklace on and some makeup. 
 Suhana shared a picture of herself in a green bodycon dress, looking drop-dead gorgeous.
This chic look that she styled with a simple purple body-hugging dress.

Suhana Khan’s looks pretty in a white cropped sweater

