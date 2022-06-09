scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his stylish look as he attends Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara’s wedding

Shah Rukh Khan’s photo in a beige blazer teamed with a crisp white shirt and black trousers, all ready to attend his upcoming film Jawan’s co-star Nayanthara’s wedding is breaking the internet.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his stylish look as he attends Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's wedding pic courtesy twitter
Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his stylish look as he attends Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's wedding pic courtesy twitter
Nayanthara and her longtime beau filmmaker-actor Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram today, June 9.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared the superstar’s photos on her social media handle with the caption, “For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!” She followed up the caption with a ring and a bride emoji.

Nayanthara is also believed to be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan, the teaser of which the superstar recently revealed alongside an intriguing poster.

SRK fans are in for a treat as the superstar will be seen in three back-to-back films in 2023 namely Dunki, Jawan and Pathan. 

Check out Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his stylish look as he attends Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara’s wedding below:

