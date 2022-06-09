- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan’s photo in a beige blazer teamed with a crisp white shirt and black trousers, all ready to attend his upcoming film Jawan’s co-star Nayanthara’s wedding is breaking the internet.

Nayanthara and her longtime beau filmmaker-actor Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram today, June 9.

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared the superstar’s photos on her social media handle with the caption, “For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!” She followed up the caption with a ring and a bride emoji.

Nayanthara is also believed to be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan, the teaser of which the superstar recently revealed alongside an intriguing poster.

- Advertisement -

SRK fans are in for a treat as the superstar will be seen in three back-to-back films in 2023 namely Dunki, Jawan and Pathan.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his stylish look as he attends Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara’s wedding below: