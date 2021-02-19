ADVERTISEMENT
‘Pawri’ bug bites Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma!

Celebrities are picking up the 'Pawri' trend & making their versions of the track, which originally featured Pakistani influencer Dananeer

By Glamsham Editorial
Shahid Kapoor joins Pawri mash-up brigade
Shahid Kapoor joins Pawri mash-up brigade
Mumbai, Feb 19: Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s recent Pawri mashup, which went viral since its launch a while back, has also garnered Bollywood attention. Many celebrities are picking up the trend and making their versions of the track, which originally featured Pakistani influencer Dananeer.

Here’s a list of celebrities who have already hopped on the Pawri bus, and the list is only increasing.

Shahid Kapoor was one of the earliest in Bollywood to join the trend. Shahid, who is shooting his thriller series with directors Raj and DK, posted a video where director DK, while filming it, says, “Ye mere stars hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho rahi hai.” Shahid added his own twist in the video by singing the track, “Party All Night.”

Randeep Hooda made a video with school children at a film set. He says in the video: “Ye Hum hai, ye humare log hain”, and the children join him, saying, “Shoot pe pawri ho rahi hai!”

Vijay Varma created a funny video, which has a hint of toilet humour. He made a video with his friends near a fort, Where he says, “Ye hum hai, ye fort hai and yaha pawri ho rahi hai.” When a friend eventually asks for toilet paper.

TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made a video from the sets of the show. In the video she says, “Ye Hum hai, ye hamara set hai and yaha humari Shooting ho rahi hai!”

Maniesh Paul also shared a funny meme on Instagram, where a boy gets slapped when he makes the video after failing his exams.

The Pawri mash-up is Mukhate’s latest mash-up. He rose to fame with the Rasode mein kaun tha mash-up last year.

