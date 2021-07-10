Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Shamita Shetty shares a dash of weekend glamour

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Actress Shamita Shetty shared some weekend glamour on Instagram, posting a throwback picture from a dance show. In the picture uploaded on Saturday, Shamita poses in a green Morocco dress and coordinating custom jewellery.

The actress wrote about her memories from the show: “Throwback #throwback #shows #dancing #moroccon #dancedance.”

Shamita appeared as a contestant on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” in 2015.

Adv.

The actress made her entry in the world of web series with “Yo Ke Hua Bro” and “Black Widows”. She will soon be seen in director Sushrut Jain’s upcoming film “The Tenant”.

Adv.
Previous articleRasika Dugal shares ‘life on the set’
Next articleAyurveda doyen P.K. Warrier dies aged 100
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates