Shamita Shetty shares throwback pic and pep talk

Actress Shamita Shetty uploaded a picture from her childhood days on Instagram on Tuesday, looking cute in a frock, with a message for her followers.

“Throwback. Don’t let people discourage you… Just fluff out your confidence and dance anyway,” she wrote with the image.

Shamita often entertains her fans with her content on social media, from posting reels to pictures with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The actress started her journey in Bollywood with the multistarrer blockbuster “Mohabbatein” in 2000. She was then seen in films such as “Cash”, “Zeher”, “Fareb” and “Bewafaa” among others.

Two decades later, she was seen in the web series “Black Widows”, which released in 2020.