Shanaya Kapoor or Ananya Panday which look would you opt for your planned party?

Take a look at the two red outfits here and let us know which red outfit you would opt to bust a move and party in, Shanaya Kapoor or Ananya Panday?

In the photo, Ananya donned a stunning fiery red satin silk spaghetti strap dress.The dress featured a body-draping silhouette that accentuated Ananya’s svelte frame. The slip dress, lightly speckled with electric tie-dye patterns featured a drooping neckline and mid-rise hem length.

Shanaya posing in a bright red camisole dress. The satin mini dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.

The silhouette of the dress hugged Shanaya’s curves perfectly. She accessorised the look with a few silver pieces which included a delicate necklace, a few bracelets and a pair of earrings.