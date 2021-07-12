Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘random clicks of self care’ is all about her love for coffee

Adv.

Shanaya Kapoor took to social media on Monday and uploaded a series of selfies. “Random clicks of self care,” she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

In the series of self-clicked pictures, Shanaya posted nine pictures in one post. The posts reflected her love for coffee, as in two pictures she is seen holding a cup of coffee and in another she is making a cup of coffee for herself. In the other pictures and video clips she is seen posing in a gym or taking selfies using Instagram filters.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya will make her debut in Bollywood in an untitled film from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be cast opposite actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani in the lead role. The untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle, and has Shashank Khaitan as director.