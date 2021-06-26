Shefali Shah’s relaxed Saturday vibes

Adv.

Actress Shefali Shah shared her weekend mood. She is seen in a relaxed mood, posing on a leather couch in earthy summer attire. She is dressed in an off-shoulder beige co-ord dress with a long top and a dhoti skirt.

“#saturdayvibes,” the versatile actress wrote on Instagram.

The actress recently donned the hat of a debutant director during lockdown when she directed “Someday” inspired by her own life experience of her grandmother suffering from Alzheimer’s. The film will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany.

Adv.

After her web series “Delhi Crime” won at the International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category, her fans are waiting for season two of the show.

Shefali’s upcoming film is a dark comedy titled “Darlings” that co-stars Alia Bhatt. The film marks Alia’s debut as a producer, through her banner Eternal Sunshine.