Shilpa Shetty: The climate is changing, when will we?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra today expressed her observations about the environment and the ecosystem on the occasion of World Environment Day. Shilpa said that we human beings staying indoors over the past more than year seems to have helped the ecosystem regain some balance. She also reminded that once things get restored to the ‘old normal’ i.e. as before the pandemic, we mustn’t forget to treat nature with respect!

Shilpa shared a pic pointing towards the lush green tree with a long caption / message that read, “All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the ‘old normal’, we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect.”

She added saying, “Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can’t personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message.”

“Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration, and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference ❤️🌍 THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE?? #WorldEnvironmentDay #MotherNature #ecosystem #OldNormal #NewNormal #OnePlanetOneGoal #RepairAndHeal,” she added.