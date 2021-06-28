Shilpa Shetty: Cardio is not boring

Adv.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose to highlight cardio sessions in her Monday post, moving away from the yoga videos she normally uploads. Shilpa posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen doing a stepper workout, with a sprinkle of Bhangra hand movements to add a humour element.

“A different kind of#MondayMotivation today, 6″ Platform Side-To-Side Shuffle. Cardio Is Not Boring, You Need To Be Exploring. An extreme lower-body-focussed high intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart and lungs as well. Burn more calories in less time,” the 46-year-old wrote alongside the clip.

She added, “Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding ‘arms’ will burn more calories. Try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each. Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4″ or 6″ platform. Happy Cardioing, The SSK Way!”

Talking about her professional life, Shilpa has two films lined up.

She will be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel to the 2003 hit “Hungama”, and also “Nikamma”, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.