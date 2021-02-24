ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty flaunts ‘rockstar vibes’ in Maldives

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra; checkout what she shared from her holiday

By Glamsham Bureau
Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'rockstar vibes'
Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'rockstar vibes'
ADVERTISEMENT

Male, Feb 24: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra in Maldives. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a vignette from her holiday on Instagram.

In the image, Shilpa wears a bathrobe with the word “Rockstar” written on the back.

“Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!” the actress wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kundra shared a couple of photos, too, clicked together with Shilpa, and wrote: “With the love of my life in paradise!”

Shilpa is currently all set to return on screen this year, with “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. Her last starring roles were in the 2007 releases, “Apne” and “Life In A Metro”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEmily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump
Next articleGurmeet Choudhary, Hansika Motwani in B Praak’s new song
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty’s greatest gift from daughter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shilpa Shetty gets her greatest gift from daughter as she turned one
Read more
News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets candid with Neha Dhupia on JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 5

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Shilpa talks about a hobby that she picked up during the lockdown
Read more
News

Shilpa Shetty won’t ditch fitness regime amid tight Manali schedule

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty is currently shooting in Manali, and she says starting her day at the break of dawn in the scenic resort mountain...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Urvashi thanks UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov

Urvashi thanks UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov for attending her pre-birthday bash

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday posted a thank-you note for UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, for taking out time to attend her pre-birthday bash
Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair

Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair

Kunal Kemmu deadlift 150 kilos of weights

Watch Kunal Kemmu deadlift 150 kilos of weights

Ali Fazal with coach Rohit Nair

Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing

Malaika Arora shares her ‘daily shenanigans’

Sunny Leone's Monday Distraction

Sunny Leone unleashes ‘Monday distraction’ from the pool

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021