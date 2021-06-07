Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty suggests a new workout routine to break the monotony

By Glamsham Bureau
Shilpa Shetty | pic courtesy: instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday urged her Instagram followers to try out new workout routines to break the monotony and open up the mind, muscles and joints.

The actress shared a video of her open and close squat workout session and wrote: “Why count on Sundays for fun workouts? Let’s make Monday a funday. Love trying out something new that challenges me. This lockdown hasn’t been easy on a lot of us. So, this is one way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles, & joints. Today we do the OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE.”

Revealing the health benefits of the workout, the actress aded: “It works on:

* Cardio Respiratory Endurance
* All Lower Body Muscles
* Shoulders
* Speed & Agility, Brain & Body
* Arm & Leg Coordination

Thanks, @yashmeenchauhan, for this killer leg workout; it worked and how!”

On the work front, Shilpa currently features as a judge on the Sony TV dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”.

Source@theshilpashetty
