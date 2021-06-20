Adv.
Shilpa Shetty: To our family you are our world

By Glamsham Bureau
Raj Kundra with kids | pic courtesy: instagram
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Sunday to share a special message for hubby Raj Kundra on the occasion of Father’s Day. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a photograph of Raj, who she fondly calls Cookie, taking bath in a swimming pool with daughter Samisha and son Viaan Raj.

“Dearest Cookie, To the world you are just a father .. but to our family you are our World. Our children Viaan- Raj and Samisha are so fortunate to have you in their life. Thankyou for being in our lives and being the bestest PAPA in the world @rajkundra9 #love #happyfathersday #gratitude #unconditionallove #happiness #family,” the actress wrote.

Shilpa, who is also a yoga enthusiast, suggested an asana on social media last week that would help relieve pent up stress and anxiety.

In her video posted on Instagram, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana.

“Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one’s overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back,” the actress revealed.

Source@theshilpashetty
