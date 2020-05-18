Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan Kundra aces backflip in new post

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan nailed the backflip in a new video shared by the actress on social media.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son Viaan nailed the backflip in a new video shared by the actress on social media.

She says her son has taken inspiration from her regular exercise schedule and has shown interest in fitness.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Viaan performing a perfect back flip.

Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well. He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.. But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising… keeps him occupied, active, and strong! So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well… ha ha ha 😅😅😅🧿🧿Stay home, stay safe! . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #gymnastics #exercise #active #fitness #goodhealth #staysafe #stayhome #stayindoors

She captioned the video: “Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing.”

“Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on.”

“Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well.”

Shilpa Shetty said that Viaan loves gymnastics.

“He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.. But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising… keeps him occupied, active, and strong!”

“So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well… ha ha ha Stay home, stay safe!” she added.

In other news, Shilpa Shetty’s TikTok account is among the top 50 in the world.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback to acting with “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.

