Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt who wore the mirror blazer dress better?

Shraddha Kapoor’s look stood out in the crowd owing to the vibrant texture and, when paired with non-fussy black strappy heels and minimal makeup made for the perfect mid-week party ensemble.

In fact, Alia Bhatt was also spotted in the exact same dress as Shraddha Kapoor. She wore a dazzling silver blazer dress from Zara for the wrap-up party of Gully Boy.

With her hair pulled back, we got a clear view of her flawless glam. Alia styled this blazer dress with black block heels for a bold glamorous look.

