Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt who wore the mirror blazer dress better?

Alia Bhatt spotted in the exact same dress as Shraddha Kapoor. Check out the photo

By Glamsham Editorial
Shraddha Kapoor’s look stood out in the crowd owing to the vibrant texture and, when paired with non-fussy black strappy heels and minimal makeup made for the perfect mid-week party ensemble.

In fact, Alia Bhatt was also spotted in the exact same dress as Shraddha Kapoor. She wore a dazzling silver blazer dress from Zara for the wrap-up party of Gully Boy.

With her hair pulled back, we got a clear view of her flawless glam. Alia styled this blazer dress with black block heels for a bold glamorous look. 

Check out the photos below.

