Siddhant Chaturvedi draws comparison with Joey Tribbiani

When it comes to food, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi seems to bear a likeness with Matt LeBlanc’s “Friends” character Joey Tribbiani. Siddhant has shared two pictures. The first picture is a still from “Friends” featuring Joey, and the Bollywood actor gives a quirky spin to the popular dialogue “Joey doesn’t share food” from the sitcom.

He changed it to, “Siddy doesn’t share food.” Underneath, Siddhant shared a selfie that had, “(Also, Siddy sees food on Friend’s plate).”

“Still be my friend?” Siddhant captioned the image, which currently over 40.5K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The “Friends” reunion special will premiere on May 27. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but the unit was only able to start in April.

The special stars the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer with several guest cameos.