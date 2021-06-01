Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan wish Ismail Darbar on his birthday

Adv.

Son Zaid Darbar and daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan took to social media on Tuesday to wish composer Ismail Darbar on his birthday.

While Gauahar spoke about his warm and welcoming disposition, calling him a great host and “dost” (friend), Zaid expressed gratitude to his father for teaching him the most important lessons of life.

Zaid shared a cute photograph on Instagram where he can be seen sitting with a coffee mug while his father hugs him from behind.

Gauahar shared a photo with Zaid and Ismail Darbar and wrote: “Happy happy birthday daddy …. @ismaildarbarofficial u have been so warm n welcoming to me n made me a daughter . U pamper me with food n attention. U are a great host and dost . Most loving n childlike too . Zaid n I love you . 🤗❤️ may Allah give u the longest life of happiness n health . Ameen . 🎂🌸”

Alongside the photo, he wrote, “My Daddy , to the world, you are a legend in the music fraternity, to me, you are a strong, brave, righteous father who has taught me the most important lessons of life. You have been an amazing son to your parents, the coolest uncle to all my cousins and an amazing dad to me. Alhamdulillah! Thank you for everything, and I pray to Allah to grant you the longest life with all your dreams come true. Ameen! Love you Daddy Happy birthday.”