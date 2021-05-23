Sonakshi Sinha checks in on fans

Adv.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha motivated her fans to not give up through a post. The actress looked stunning in a picture that she posted of herself wearing a black ensemble. She teamed this up with open hair. She wrote about how she was checking in on her fans and encouraged them to “hang in there”.

“Just checking in… you got this, hang in there,” she posted.

Meanwhile, the actor had also taken to Instagram a few days back to inform her fans that she had received a jab against Covid-19.

Adv.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in “Bulbul Tarang”, which will have a digital release.

She also has the film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” lined up where she will be seen alongside actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Besides this, the actress is gearing up for her web series debut “Fallen”, where she plays a cop.