ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.

On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of herself, writing: “Nature needs no filters but can be a cool filter.”

In the image, the actress is seen posing in the daylight by some red flowers, with the shadow of the flowers falling on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Sonakshi extended support to the ongoing farmers’ protest. Sonakshi posted a poem on Instagram, which she has recited and dedicated to the hands that feed us.

The Hindi poem is titled “Kyun” (Why)

“Nazarein milake khud se poochho- kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us… a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindi poem “Kyun” tries to explore the reasons behind why farmers have left the fields and taken to the streets, and why the protesters are being tagged as rioters.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.  –ians/sug/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble
Next articleWatch teaser of Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorised parking in the city's...
Read more
News

Mohanlal: Have an affinity towards crime thrillers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal loves crime thrillers because the genre makes actors push the envelope and challenge their skills.
Read more
News

Sanjay Dutt Maanayata celebrate 12 years of marriage

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata completed 12 years of marriage today, the actor shared a mushy post for his wife to mark the occasion
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021