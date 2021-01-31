ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Check out Sonakshi Sinha in this pristine ensemble

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's unmissable stunning picture dressed in an all-white ensemble.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sonakshi Sinha in white ensemble
Sonakshi Sinha in white ensemble
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a stunning picture dressed in an all-white ensemble.

Sonakshi posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen flaunting her perfect curves in a thigh high slit dress.

The actress wrote in Hindi: “Main kya soch rahi hun (what am I thinking).”

Sonakshi is an avid user of social media and keeps her fans entertained with her regular dose of video and picture updates.

The actress is currently gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.  –ians/dc/pgh

LATEST UPDATES

