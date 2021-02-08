ADVERTISEMENT
Sonakshi switches on beauty mode in monochrome picture

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a monochrome picture raising her beauty quotient

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a monochrome picture on Monday where she raises her beauty quotient. In the Instagram image, the actress basks in the sun.

The actress captioned the photo in Hindi: “Chaon (shade).”

Sonakshi is an avid user of social media and keeps her fans entertained with her regular dose of video and picture updates.

The actress is currently gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.  –ians/dc/vnc

