Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in blue pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a blue pantsuit. She opted for a pristine white T-shirt and layered it with a striking blue blazer.

A matching blue pair of trousers is what she chose to complete her look with. Must we add, she absolutely slayed this chic and comfy maternity look

She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. Sonam Kapoor made her first public appearance since her pregnancy announcement.

Sonam Kapoor joined husband Anand Ahuja at the store opening of Ahuja’s VegNonVeg. Check out the photos below.