ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor’s b’day wish for her ‘dearest Jaanu’

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to wish cousin sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the occasion of the latter's birthday

By Glamsham Bureau
Sonam Kapoor's b'day wish for her 'dearest Jaanu'
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 6: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to wish cousin sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday on Saturday.

Sonam uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram. In one of the photos, a young Sonam holds baby Janhvi in her lap. “My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and a badass babe! Happy Happy birthday love. Miss you tonnes,” Sonam wrote as caption.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi said that she would be having a working birthday, shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala. She has lately been busy promoting her next release Roohi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam, meanwhile, has been shooting for her next film, Blind, in London.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLack of exercise linked to depression risk amid pandemic
Next articleDad’s tip that worked for actor Saurabh Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rajkummar Rao shares his journey in Bollywood

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rajkummar Rao has time and again proved that he is one of the best actors in Hindi cinema
Read more
News

‘Nadiyon paar’ singer Rashmeet Kaur: Remakes if done beautifully, sound good

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Rashmeet Kaur is on cloud nine following the success of her song, Nadiyon paar, a recreation of the popular Shamur track 'Let the music play'
Read more
News

Janhvi Kapoor to have a working birthday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Janhvi Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi lately, she will be shooting the whole day in Patiala for her next film 'Good Luck Jerry' on her birthday
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021