Sonam Kapoor nurses son Vayu while getting her Karwa Chauth makeup done

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared an empowering video of herself breastfeeding her son Vayu while getting dolled up for Karwa Chauth. The actor was part of the Karwa Chauth festivities hosted by her mother Sunita at their residence in Mumbai.

She took to Instagram, where she posted a clip in which she can be seen getting ready for the occasion. Sonam was also seen breastfeeding Vayu while her team did her makeup.

She wrote: “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.”

Her husband Anand Ahuja commented: “Built for this (bicep emojis) mama @sonamkapoor.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed their son in August. The two tied the knot in May 2018. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022.

