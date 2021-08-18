Sonu Nigam offered his personal gym to Sahil Khattar

- Advertisement -

Actor Sahil Khattar says during the lockdown last year he had to go through a body transformation as preparation for a project. Since all the gyms were closed during the lockdown, singer Sonu Nigam offered the actor the use of his personal gym.

Sahil said “I had no idea how I was going to lose weight, because of the pandemic I had gained some. Being from a Punjabi family myself in the initial days like every other family, my mother also had started cooking different things every day. So, I indulged in a lot of Chole Bhature, Pakode, and all types of fried food.

“But, Sonu Sir came to my rescue as he offered his personal gym to me to train in. I haven’t spoken about it much but credit goes to Sonu Sir for being so selfless and for opening his home to me and my trainer as this was in the initial days of lockdown when the situation was so scary and uncertain.”

The actor plays the antagonist in the upcoming film ‘200 Halla Ho’ which releases on ZEE5 on August 20.