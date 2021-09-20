Shah Rukh Khan bids farewell to ‘Ganpati Bappa’

- Advertisement -

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’ as Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end. Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of the celebration from his house on Instagram. He shared a picture of Lord Ganesh.

He captioned the image: “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year…Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!”

Shah Rukh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year with his family and keeps sharing sneak-peeks from the festivities on his social media with his fans and followers.

On the work front, SRK is busy shooting for his next ‘Pathan’, an action-thriller which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.