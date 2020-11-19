Advtg.

This Holiday season, Starbucks is launching its limited-edition beverages, food and merchandise with a message to spread joy and #CarryTheMerry

To add a little festive sparkle to Christmas this year, your neighbourhood – Starbucks is launching a range of holiday beverages, food and merchandise across India. While strengthening the bond with its community, Starbucks is inviting everyone to carry a tiny spark of joy out into the world with a message to #CarryTheMerry.

Starbucks’ fans can dial up the festive spirit by indulging in the holiday favorites like the ‘Jolly Baked Apple Latte’ – goodness of espresso and milk blended with baked apple flavours, drizzled with whipped cream, baked apple sauce and baked apple flavoured crumbs. This beverage is also available in a cold brew and nitro cold brew variant – a bold, super smooth brew combined with a hint of apple spice flavoured syrup, elevated with Baked Apple Cold Foam and dusted with Cinnamon powder.

Inspired by Christmas traditions, the ‘Crunchy Hat Mocha’ is a delight in itself. It is a rich mix of cocoa, topped with a playfully crafted Hat of velvety whipped cream, strawberry drizzle and a dollop of chocolaty whipped cream that completes the ‘Hat’, topped with crunchy nuts topping for that awesome crunch.

The ‘Salted Dark Caramel’ is a delightful mix of bold espresso shot, milk and dark caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and crunchy salty crumbs. A perfect caramel delight!

To add to the glory of this festive season the ‘Carrot Cake’ – filled with raisins and almonds, finished with vanilla sauce is sure to pair perfectly with any of the signature holiday beverages.

To strengthen Starbucks’ connection with the holiday season, customers can also #CarryTheMerry from the comfort of their homes with an array of festive cups, mugs, tumblers and bottles, inspired by the themes of Christmas. The cosy and festive holiday beverages can be enjoyed with the vibrant Holiday merchandise collection. With a fun take on pups, kittens & Christmas trees, the holiday merchandise is the perfect gift for your loved ones and a wonderful addition to the joy of Christmas.

