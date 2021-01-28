ADVERTISEMENT
Suhana Khan parties with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda

By Glamsham Editorial
Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday shared a string of pictures from a night out with her best friends Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen flaunting her curves in a well-fitted lavender dress, as her buddies pose around her.

“Just me being the main character,” Suhana wrote alongside the picture.

Shanaya could not stop herself from commenting on the picture and wrote: “Uhhhhhhhh can I have that bod plsss.”

In December, Suhana had shared that it was time Disney had an Indian princess. Suhana took to her verified Instagram account story to express her opinion through a meme.  –ians/dc/vnc

