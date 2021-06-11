Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Suniel Shetty, anything to flaunt biceps!

By Glamsham Bureau
Suniel Shetty, anything to flaunt biceps!
Suniel Shetty | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actor Suniel Shetty, whose fans adore him for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, uploaded an old picture on Friday where he is seen flexing muscles.

In the picture, a young Suniel poses in a sleevless jacket, showing off his well-built biceps. The actor’s caption received wide response from many of his 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

“‘Bicep dikhane ke liye kuch bhi karega’ days (days of doing anything to flaunt biceps),” the actor wrote, with a bicep emoji.

Adv.

Suniel is quite regular in giving fans fitness and style goals with social media photoshoots.

The actor was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta’ s film “Mumbai Saga”. The film, which had a theatrical release, starred John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Adv.
Previous articleBhumi Pednekar is working on post-Covid stamina
Next articleRakshit Shetty: Good content has universal language
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates