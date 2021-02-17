ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Leone fears people might forget her name!

Sunny Leone fears people might forget her name someday. So, she found a solution! Checkout

By Glamsham Editorial
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone (photo credit: instagram)
Mumbai, Feb 17: Sunny Leone fears people might forget her name someday. So, she posted a swimsuit picture on Wednesday, wearing a hat with her name on it.

“Just in case anyone forgot my name, it’s on my hat!! Hehe,” the actress captioned the photograph.

Sunny recently shared an Instagram note on her twins Noah and Asher turning three.

“My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say,” she wrote with the image.

